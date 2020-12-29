Theater and performing arts industry receiving part of coronavirus relief funding

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's been a devastating year for those in the theater and performing arts industries, with many venue operators worrying if they were going to be able to get through 2020. Thanks to the new coronavirus relief package signed by President Trump on Sunday night, the curtains will be able to rise again.

As part of the "Save Our Stages Act", the package includes $15 billion set aside for live event venue operators and promoters, performing arts organizations, independent movie theaters, theatrical producers, talent representatives, and non-profit museums. While the Small Business Administration will run the program and is laying out final eligibility details for grants, the broad requirements include that the business must have been fully operational on February 29, 2020, have lost at least 25% of their annual gross earned revenue, and either must be operating or intending to resume operations in the future.

One hard hit spot in the area is NIACC's Performing Arts Series, which has had their entire season wiped out and rescheduled because of the pandemic. While it is not yet known if they are eligible for assistance, director Lindsay Dalrymple says this move will go a long way for the arts.

"When you think about who is going to need the relief, it's not just the venues, it's not just the actors. It's also the agencies that help these tours happen, it's the technicians that make it possible to have the show. There are so many people in this industry out of work because of what's going on."

"When we bring in a Broadway show, we have about 60-80 people that we hire for that day. They're not reliant on us for their entire income like they would in a bigger city, but it's really hurting people to have this be quiet for so long."

The school has already received some state grants that will go towards the purchase of cameras that will be utilized for live streaming events, which Dalrymple is hoping to resume in February. As for allowing ticket holders and guests back inside, she says that process will be done gradually through smaller groups, with streaming still an option.