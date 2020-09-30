The use of technology is helping with isolation during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One in every four adults in the US have a disability, that's according to the CDC. And many rely on technology to make things easier.

Southeaster Minnesota Center for Independent Living, or SEMCIL, has about 100 different types of technology items that help people with their every day tasks. For example: writing, eating and there's even a microwave that can talk! The latest technology at SEMCIL is the Obi Robot. It's an eating companion that can be trained specifically to one person and is operated by switches.

The assistive technology specialist, Chanell Calhoun, explained their goal is to provide the independent skills and support to those of all ages who identify with a disability. During this time of COVID-19, having the access to this techonology is also helping with isolation. "It has opened the door for a lot of people to be more independent, especially now with COVID and having to be inside more," said Calhoun. "Even technology that allows them to connect with people, like iPads and Chrome Books and things like that."

Calhoun said their job isn't to work for people with disabilities, but with them. "When I get to work one on one with people and they come in and they get to see everything that they weren't even aware existed. They can try out a live scribe pin and say, 'oh my gosh, I wish I knew about this when I was in high school' and they're working on college. 'I wish I knew about this so that maybe I could be more independent.' Then you see them try it, it's amazing. It's an amazing experience, so I'm so grateful," explained Calhoun.

If you think you could benefit from using technology devices, SEMCIL has a short term loan where you can try out the item for 30 days before spending the money on it to see what works best for you. All you have to do is call them at (507) 285-1815.