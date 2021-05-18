The use of face masks in schools is still unclear for next year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's now been more than a week since the FDA approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds, but the CDC says students should continue wearing a face mask until the end of the school year.

The CDC and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced fully vaccinated people do not have to wear a face mask in most situations and that includes those 12 to 15-year-olds. But that's only a majority of school-aged children. The youngest students are still ineligible to get vaccinated.

What we know is the Minnesota Department of Health announced the Safe Learning Plan, which includes wearing a face-covering in school buildings, child care settings and on the school bus, will be in effect until June 13th. More than 25,000 COVID-19 cases were associated with school buildings in Minnesota, according to the health department.

Dan Kuhlman with Education Minnesota explained while teachers and some students are vaccinated, the virus is still spreading through school. "The spread doesn't stop. I know there's people out there that say, 'well kids aren't getting it, they're not passing it along.' I would say you aren't looking at the charts I'm looking at with Olmsted Public Health or Mayo Clinic," he said. "We have students that are out in quarantine just for the very fact of they have COVID."

Kuhlman said while wearing a face mask brought on some minor challenges with students and their learning, some good has also come out of it. "I just looked at this year flu is down and colds were down and we had better handwashing and covering our mouths," he explained. "In some respects, it brought back some just basically good hygiene that we need in schools. As a person who's worked in the elementary, kids are kids. So, I think we've instilled some good habits with them this year."

Nothing is set in stone yet for schools in the future, but Kuhlman is hoping students and teachers can go back to somewhat normal learning in the fall.

Johnson & Johnson is studying its one-dose vaccine in ages 12 to 17. Pfizer and Moderna have begun trials with children as young as 6 months.