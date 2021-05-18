Clear

The use of face masks in schools is still unclear for next year

Kids as young as 12 are eligible to get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, but the future is still unclear whether or not students will have to wear face masks next school year.

Posted: May 18, 2021 9:34 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's now been more than a week since the FDA approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds, but the CDC says students should continue wearing a face mask until the end of the school year.

The CDC and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced fully vaccinated people do not have to wear a face mask in most situations and that includes those 12 to 15-year-olds. But that's only a majority of school-aged children. The youngest students are still ineligible to get vaccinated.

What we know is the Minnesota Department of Health announced the Safe Learning Plan, which includes wearing a face-covering in school buildings, child care settings and on the school bus, will be in effect until June 13th. More than 25,000 COVID-19 cases were associated with school buildings in Minnesota, according to the health department.

Dan Kuhlman with Education Minnesota explained while teachers and some students are vaccinated, the virus is still spreading through school. "The spread doesn't stop. I know there's people out there that say, 'well kids aren't getting it, they're not passing it along.' I would say you aren't looking at the charts I'm looking at with Olmsted Public Health or Mayo Clinic," he said. "We have students that are out in quarantine just for the very fact of they have COVID."

Kuhlman said while wearing a face mask brought on some minor challenges with students and their learning, some good has also come out of it. "I just looked at this year flu is down and colds were down and we had better handwashing and covering our mouths," he explained. "In some respects, it brought back some just basically good hygiene that we need in schools. As a person who's worked in the elementary, kids are kids. So, I think we've instilled some good habits with them this year."

Nothing is set in stone yet for schools in the future, but Kuhlman is hoping students and teachers can go back to somewhat normal learning in the fall.

Johnson & Johnson is studying its one-dose vaccine in ages 12 to 17. Pfizer and Moderna have begun trials with children as young as 6 months.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 595016

Reported Deaths: 7389
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1230751733
Ramsey51592876
Dakota46084452
Anoka41891440
Washington27009283
Stearns22311222
St. Louis17841305
Scott17336126
Wright16136140
Olmsted1327098
Sherburne1177588
Carver1052045
Clay817292
Rice8084108
Blue Earth752741
Crow Wing667890
Kandiyohi657783
Chisago604251
Otter Tail576378
Benton572997
Goodhue479172
Douglas469576
Mower466832
Winona455150
Itasca442256
McLeod425659
Isanti425364
Morrison419860
Nobles408148
Beltrami398659
Steele389815
Polk384968
Becker381453
Lyon361351
Carlton346254
Freeborn342129
Pine329322
Nicollet326843
Brown306140
Mille Lacs305553
Le Sueur293523
Todd282932
Cass275028
Meeker258240
Waseca236522
Martin231032
Roseau209819
Wabasha20653
Hubbard190941
Dodge18553
Renville180643
Redwood174837
Houston172016
Cottonwood166123
Fillmore156710
Wadena156122
Pennington153719
Faribault152619
Chippewa152538
Kanabec145326
Sibley144010
Aitkin135336
Watonwan13339
Rock128419
Jackson121812
Pipestone116026
Yellow Medicine114320
Pope11106
Murray10639
Swift105918
Stevens91611
Marshall88117
Clearwater87116
Koochiching84315
Wilkin81612
Lake81120
Lac qui Parle75422
Big Stone6004
Grant5828
Lincoln5813
Mahnomen5549
Norman5409
Unassigned50193
Kittson48722
Red Lake3997
Traverse3705
Lake of the Woods3323
Cook1660

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 367499

Reported Deaths: 5946
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57719628
Linn20916335
Scott20082242
Black Hawk15828308
Woodbury15148228
Johnson1450183
Dubuque13384209
Dallas1119598
Pottawattamie11143168
Story1063048
Warren578089
Clinton556193
Cerro Gordo541489
Sioux514574
Webster512593
Marshall483375
Muscatine4819100
Des Moines459166
Wapello4306122
Buena Vista424840
Jasper419472
Plymouth401280
Lee376155
Marion363275
Jones299257
Henry292237
Carroll285952
Bremer285160
Crawford266240
Boone265134
Benton256555
Washington254150
Dickinson248543
Mahaska230651
Jackson222242
Clay215725
Kossuth215564
Tama210071
Delaware209741
Winneshiek196735
Page192722
Buchanan191532
Cedar190223
Hardin185743
Fayette185241
Wright185037
Hamilton180249
Harrison179673
Clayton169656
Butler165234
Madison162519
Mills162422
Floyd161242
Cherokee159038
Lyon158241
Poweshiek154934
Allamakee151651
Iowa149024
Hancock148634
Winnebago142631
Cass138754
Calhoun138513
Grundy136433
Emmet134340
Jefferson132835
Shelby131137
Sac130419
Appanoose128349
Union128333
Louisa128149
Mitchell126442
Chickasaw124116
Guthrie121730
Franklin120821
Humboldt119126
Palo Alto112923
Howard104622
Montgomery103338
Clarke100224
Unassigned9670
Keokuk96031
Monroe95329
Ida90435
Adair86532
Pocahontas85522
Davis83624
Monona82830
Osceola78816
Greene77710
Lucas77323
Worth7508
Taylor66012
Fremont6229
Decatur6089
Van Buren56018
Ringgold55824
Wayne53923
Audubon51010
Adams3384
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Tracking continued warmth and chances for thunderstorms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 5/18

Image

MDH plans to make vaccine access more equitable

Image

The future of face masking in schools

Image

Rochester city council works deep into the night on a plethora of topics

Image

Mayo track athlete breaking records

Image

Preston Trout Days a big hit once again

Image

Filming begins in Clear Lake for a TV show

Image

Rochester Flyers compete in first track meet

Image

COVID help on the way for young adults?

Image

Will this summer have more traveling due to the vaccine?

Community Events