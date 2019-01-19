The totals are in, and many areas eclipsed the 10-inch mark in latest storm

The totals are in, and there are some impressive snowfall totals from our first winter storm of 2019.
The winner (or loser?) in the viewing area was Lime Springs with 13.5 inches of snow.
Albert Lea, Austin, Osage and Decorah all eclipsed the 10-inch mark, while Mason City finished with eight inches and Rochester finished with five inches.
Posted: Jan. 19, 2019 8:19 PM
