The totals are in, and many areas eclipsed the 10-inch mark in latest storm

The totals are in, and there are some impressive snowfall totals from our first winter storm of 2019.

Posted: Jan. 19, 2019 8:19 PM

The winner (or loser?) in the viewing area was Lime Springs with 13.5 inches of snow.
Albert Lea, Austin, Osage and Decorah all eclipsed the 10-inch mark, while Mason City finished with eight inches and Rochester finished with five inches.

We're tracking another potential winter storm heading for the Midwest.
