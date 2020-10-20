The third week in October is National School Bus Safety Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - You might not be seeing as many school buses picking up and dropping off kids during the pandemic, but it's still just as important to be on the look-out for the yellow buses.

"There's not as many kids going to school. The middle and high school kids aren't going to school, but the elementary kids, the most vulnerable kids, are going back so we need to be careful. Always be on the look out for kids getting on and off the school bus," says Jon Goetz, First Student Rochester location manager.

The third week of October is National School Bus Safety Week. This year's message is, "red lights mean stop!"

When you see the red lights flash on a school bus and/or the stop arm extend, you must stop. That means the bus is loading or unloading students, which Goetz says is the most dangerous time.

In 2019, there was one fatality in Minnesota involving a school bus.

According to the most recent stop arm survey, the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services tallied more than 95,000 stop arm violations in one day.