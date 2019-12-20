The sweet side of learning

ROCHESTER, Minn. - When you think about education, gingerbread houses probably don't come to mind, but one Rochester elementary school is thinking outside the concrete box by bringing candy into the equation!

Churchill Elementary students strapped on hardhats to discover the building blocks of learning are actually gingerbread walls.

The kindergartners got a stamp of approval from the City of Rochester's Building and Safety Department to construct their gingerbread houses while also learning about the building and permitting process.

"The discussion about the gingerbread houses and their permit applications with the drawings and the pictures of the houses they submitted was a neat connection," said Office Services Coordinator Rob Ronnenberg.

Ronnenberg handed out the hardhats to the the kids while also providing the seal of approval.

Kindergarten teacher Mara Danz says this is the first year she's taken the festive activity and tied in local government for a fun and educational opportunity.

Danz explained, "I thought we could take gingerbread and that can kind of be a general topic and kind of dig a little bit deeper and learn about building permits."

While the students weren't able to eat their gingerbread houses at the school all 19 students bagged them up to enjoy at home.