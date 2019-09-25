The sun is coming up later, causing new dangers for pedestrians

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's staying dark later into the morning, making it harder to see pedestrians and bikers.

It's something Rebecca Buss and Tanya Kriener are noticing on their morning runs.

"Now, we usually leave at 5:30 and it's completely dark already," Buss explained.

It can bring some real dangers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, during winter, 69% of pedestrian fatalities happen in the dark during the hours of midnight-6am and 8pm-11:59pm. In fall, 72% of pedestrian fatalities happen during these hours.

Buss and Kriener do what they can to stay safe.

"Be visible, wear light clothing, reflective clothing, be patient too. At intersections we make sure the cars actually see us before we cross," Buss said. "And a buddy is really important, having someone to run with."

With people lurking in the dark also being a concern, they took matters into their own hands on the Rochester trails.

"Cascade Creek Trail used to have on light out of every four that was actually working and lit. And so, we contacted the city and the parks department and this last summer they turned them all on. And so this fall, when it started to get dark, all the lights are on this trail, so they're very happy they did that," Buss said.

While in downtown, they said they're thankful for lit intersections and flashing crosswalk signs. But still, they said drivers should be extra aware of pedestrians out in the night or early morning.

"We're very blessed we don't have many interactions with cars but I think just being mindful, we are active community there are a lot of people out walking and running every morning, biking we see someone every morning. So, just being mindful," Buss said.

The NHTSA gives these recommendations for drivers and pedestrians to stay safe:

Pedestrians: wear reflective clothing, don't get distracted by electronic devices, avoid alcohol, and walk on sidewalks when possible.

Drivers: Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk who may be waiting for someone to cross, follow speed limits, and always look out for pedestrians.