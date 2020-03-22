The sport of golf takes a hit due to the Coronavirus

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - Eric Idso is one of many business owners concerned about the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

"A good share of our business is the elderly and they're going to be even more so staying home," Idso said.

The owner of Maple Valley Golf and Country Club in Rochester, the course isn't opened yet for the spring. He's not worried about when, but if he'll be allowed to open.

Many around the country are taking up a golf, a sport where you can maintain social distancing, in order to get out of the house.

"It is one of the things where you can go out and get some exercise and get some sun," Idso said. "This will be something that maybe families can do as things get more and more limited."

But many nearby links are closed. Somerby Golf Club in Byron closed its clubhouse and inside operations until at least Friday.

Idso will wait and see if his course is allowed to open as scheduled. When that time comes, he has plans in place to help limit the spread of the virus.

"We'll limit the number of people in or around the facility and we'll be sanitizing frequently the things that are touched," Idso said.