The second round of the Paycheck Protection Program funding is starting to roll out

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The second round of the Paycheck Protection Program is rolling out to small businesses across the country.

There's at least $25 billion set aside for this second draw. Sterling State Bank in Rochester has submitted $13 million of it to the Small Business Administration for area businesses. That's covering 140 businesses. Annie Douangdy, a commercial lender and business lending specialist, explained the process of allocating the funds this time around is running smoother than the first time. "This is helping out a lot of small businesses. Not only the businesses themselves, but also the employees of those businesses, keeping them employed if they can and were potentially going to have to be laid off," she said. "So any small business that needs us, we're here." Sterling State Bank was able to help out 500 area businesses during the first round of PPP loans, totaling $50 million.

One of the business the bank is able to help out is Counterpoint. The owner, Carol Bitton, said they received some money during the first round and again just recently for the second rounds. Counterpoint has been in business for almost 25 years now. Bitton explained with the first round of funding, they were able to pay their employees. This second round will go towards rent, inventory and continue helping with salary. She said if they didn't get all the financial help they received, it would likely be a different story. "I think without that help and without the grants we've received from the City and from other people that have offered grants to downtown businesses, we would probably be out of business," explained Bitton. "So I have to say thank you with all of my heart to all the bankers, all the people with the CARES Act, with the City, whoever gave downtown businesses the amount of money that they gave and we were able to get from that. I really appreciate it."

If you're a small business owner and still need to apply for the PPP loan, you have until March 31st.