The search for an Illinois man who went missing in Mason City continues

Lawrence (Larry) Eugene Howlett's friend says the Sheriff's department isn't doing enough to find him.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 11:19 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

MASON CITY, Iowa- Lawrence (Larry) Eugene Howlett, 48 from Sandwich, Illinois, was last seen in early June at Camp at the Woods northwest of Rock Falls. Howlett had been doing some sub-contracting work in Mason City and staying at the campgrounds.

His friend, Kevin Teckenbrock, tells KIMT News 3 that Howlett was sitting around a bon fire with friends the night he went missing. Everyone went to bed, and the last time Howlett was seen was 9:30 that night. 

Teckenbrock believes his friend may have slipped into the river. "I hate to say it but after 12 days of missing, no cell phone use, no contact from him...they're really now just looking for a body and closure from the family."

He also feels that the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office hasn't done enough work to locate Howlett. However, Sheriff Kevin Pals says they're following protocol and doing their jobs the best they can. "He's still a missing person case. Obviously the extent of maybe people that care and love and know him, we just know him by Larry, and we have a picture of him we've never met him. They obviously think we should be doing more and that's not unusual in any missing person case and we don't take it personal. It's our job to do our best."

If you have any information on where Howlett might be, contact the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office at (641)421-3000

DOB: 5/27/71

Height: 5'5''

Weight: 160lbs

Last seen wearing blue jeans, gray tank top, tan work boots.

