The road ahead in Afghanistan, and reaction from Rochester veterans following Kabul bombings

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In the wake of a series of attacks on the morning of September 11th, 2001, America entered The War in Afghanistan with the primary objectives of stamping out al-Qaeda, and stopping the nation from fueling terrorism. Two decades later, the U.S. is preparing to hand control of the country over to the Taliban.

KIMT News 3's Anthony Monzon spoke with political analyst Rayce Hardy and Craig Ugland, a local leader in supporting military families, about the troubling road ahead in Afghanistan, as well as how veterans of the war are reacting to the devastating suicide bombings in Kabul this Thursday.