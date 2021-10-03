The rivalry begins as the North Iowa Bulls host the Austin Bruins

MASON CITY, Iowa - The North Iowa Bulls took on the Austin Bruins for the first time since 1985.

Forward Michael Mesic says he looks forward to the matchups with Austin in the future.

"They're definitely a tough team to play against. They're a hard-hitting team and there's just not a lot of good blood there already, I'd say. So I'd say that's going to be a good rivalry to come," says Michael.

The North Iowa Bulls played the Austin Bruins for the first time in 36 years.

The teams split the series.

The Bulls are good at getting the pucks in deep and using their speed to get them in the net.

To have a successful season, Michael says it will take hard work and some adversity.

"We're a really fast team that a lot of teams can't handle, so that's what we try to use to our advantage," says Michael.

He says the team is a brotherhood, but one athlete is literally family.

His brother was on the team in Amarillo, Texas, so when the Bulls moved up a level, the Mesic brothers ended up on the same team.

"In Minnesota, when he got his first NAHL goal and I was on the ice for it, I thought that was pretty cool," says Michael.

The team takes on the Minot Minotauros Friday night.