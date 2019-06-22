The reveal of a development project just off I-35 in Clear Lake could be coming soon

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Development plans on a large piece of property near I-35 are still under wraps - at least for now.

KIMT spoke with city officials Friday to get an idea of what may be going in the location across from Kwik Trip and just when we may find out more details.

The city of Clear Lake has been working on north 32nd St. and upgrading the infrastructure on the 66-acre plot of land.

On Tuesday, developers will submit their plans to the city planning and zoning commission.

“There has been some serious talk about a hotel and conference center,” Clear Lake mayor Nelson Crabb said. “This particular piece of property adds a lot to Clear Lake being a destination for a lot of people.”

A hearing on the property may be held during a July city council meeting.