The recent drought in Minnesota can impact the growth of trees in your yard

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The amount of rain that's fallen over the past 24-hours will help the dry grass turn green again, but it's not enough to water the trees. A drought can stunt the growth of trees and that can end up costing you more money in the long run.

Alison Litchy with the Urban Forestry Program said the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department was able to plant a record-breaking 3,000 trees last year thanks to emergency funding from the pandemic. But with the recent drought in Minnesota, the department had to hire a crew of arborists to go around town and water all of those newer trees.

Litchy explained the signs are obvious when a tree is stressed and starting to shut down. That's when you can water it yourself. "Once you're seeing fall colors in a season you shouldn't be seeing fall colors, that's an indicator that your tree is stressed and really, really is in need of water," she said. "It's trying to shut down so it doesn't end up failing."

According to The University of Minnesota researchers, it's best to water established trees over the entire root zone until at least 6 inches of the topsoil are wet. If not, light waterings could cause more harm, and promote a shallow root system.

There are about 100,000 public-owned trees in Rochester, offering all kinds of benefits that go beyond just the aesthetic of them. Aside from the benefits, they offer to us and to wildlife, trees can also keep money in your wallet.

More than $2 million of savings per year to be exact for Med City residents. That includes lowering your electric and gas bills. Trees can also remove nearly 35,000pounds of pollutants from the air every year.

When it comes to the canopy cover, Rochester has about 28%. Meaning when you look down at the city from above the trees, that's how much is covered by leaves.

Litchy said the canopy cover is how real savings come into play. "Shading streets - they make streets last longer because they're not having that sun directly impact them," she explained. "They're shading buildings, so obviously cooling is reduced. Deciduous trees - they lose their leaves in the winter so the sun can still get to the roof and heat your home."

Last year, the Rochester Parks and Rec Department designed the Urban Forest Master Plan to bring the canopy cover up to 40%. That plan is scheduled to be presented to City Council this summer.

There are calculators online that you can plug a specific tree from your yard into and it can tell you the dollar amount of savings it can bring you per year.