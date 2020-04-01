The real estate industry isn't seeing a huge decline with the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Real estate is considered an essential service, so people can still put their houses up for sale.

As of right now, Realty Growth Incorporated in Rochester isn't seeing a huge decline when it comes to the house buying market. However, realtor Tanner Nordlund said if COVID-19 is impacting the number of houses on the market, it hasn't shown up in the data just yet. That's because real estate collects numbers on a month to month basis. What is changing though, is the number of showings. Most realtors are changing to virtual showings instead of in person or holding open houses. Realty Growth Incorporated posted on its Facebook page, reassuring clients that safety is the number one priority.

Nordlund explained most of the concerns are coming from sellers who are hesitant to allow people in their homes. "Usually when a home is active, it's allowed to be shown or it should be shown, you can't just deny a showing just because," said Nordlund. "Current rules that are in place right now, a home can be active on the market, but you can deny the showing because of COVID if the seller's concerned."

Nordlund said it's a little early to know how the future of house buying and selling will go, but right now, realtors are making changes to best accommodate their buyers and sellers if they do have in house showings. "I personally have been wearing gloves because realtors touch a lot of doorknobs and we know it spreads through touch," said Nordlund. "So I know myself and a few others will put a glove on our door handle hand and then we'll dispose of that glove. We'll open all the doors for the clients and just keeping it safe because we want to keep real estate going through this too."

Realtors are encouraging their buyers to look at fewer houses right now and only focus on the ones they're seriously considering.