The pros take the track Saturday at Spring Creek MX Park in the AMA Motocross Pro Nationals

MILLVILLE, Minn. - "What these guys do with these motorcycles is mind-blowing, I think," says Mike Quinn.

Mike has been around this sport for as long as he can remember.

Now, he volunteers at the track.

On Saturday, the pros took to the dirt to show off their stuff.

Two of which are hometown heroes, the Martin brothers.

Jeremy Martin dominated today in the 250.

This is one of just twelve Pro National events held each year.

Lucky for us, one race is right here in southeastern Minnesota.

"It's really fun to watch. You can walk all around the track. You're not tied into one seat. So you can go to different sections of the track and see how different riders negotiate it," says Mike.

He says this track is known for its elevation and sand whoops, which is basically going through the bumps as smoothly as possible.

"If you've never gone to one, I strongly recommend you check one out because it's a very unique, exciting experience I think," says Mike.