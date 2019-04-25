The practice of chalking tires to enforce parking ruled unconstitutional

KIMT NEWS 3- Marking tires with chalk is a tried and true method for catching drivers who overstay the limit in timed parking zones but in Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Tennessee, courts ruled the practice unconstitutional; a violation of the fourth amendment governing search and seizure. Next stop: the Supreme Court.

Ryan Wade, who’s made a practice of collecting parking tickets is glad to see the courts involved.

“We’ve paid about $400 in parking violations,” he explained.

Wade owns the downtown business “The Hungry Mind” Not only does he find the chalking unconstitutional but believes the practice hurts the downtown.

“Customers that come in and they want to have a good experience here in the downtown,” he said. “It’s tough when you have to worry about moving your car every two hours.”

Mike Carpenter is the one doing the chalking in Mason City. She sees the ruling a little differently.

“I know that I take a day off and the parking lots are full,” she said. “No one moves their cars. I guess I am suspecting them of breaking the law but I feel like it’s more quality control.”

Carpenter said the tire chalking has been the practice since the 80’s. Police maintain it’s the cheapest way to monitor parking even though it doesn’t bring in much revenue.

“We write maybe 350-400 tickets a month,” said Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley. “Each for $15. That doesn’t fund the full-time employee that runs the route, fuel and all the expenses that go with parking enforcement.”

The ruling doesn’t leave a mark on Iowa law yet but for the downtown business district, Wade is holding out hope.

“Ticketing in downtown Mason City is a little excessive,” said Wade.

The Supreme Court can overturn the ruling.