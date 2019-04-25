Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The practice of chalking tires to enforce parking ruled unconstitutional

The practice of chalking tires to enforce parking ruled unconstitutional

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 9:35 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

KIMT NEWS 3- Marking tires with chalk is a tried and true method for catching drivers who overstay the limit in timed parking zones but in Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Tennessee, courts ruled the practice unconstitutional; a violation of the fourth amendment governing search and seizure. Next stop: the Supreme Court.
Ryan Wade, who’s made a practice of collecting parking tickets is glad to see the courts involved.
“We’ve paid about $400 in parking violations,” he explained.
Wade owns the downtown business “The Hungry Mind” Not only does he find the chalking unconstitutional but believes the practice hurts the downtown.
“Customers that come in and they want to have a good experience here in the downtown,” he said. “It’s tough when you have to worry about moving your car every two hours.”
Mike Carpenter is the one doing the chalking in Mason City. She sees the ruling a little differently.
“I know that I take a day off and the parking lots are full,” she said. “No one moves their cars. I guess I am suspecting them of breaking the law but I feel like it’s more quality control.”
Carpenter said the tire chalking has been the practice since the 80’s. Police maintain it’s the cheapest way to monitor parking even though it doesn’t bring in much revenue.
“We write maybe 350-400 tickets a month,” said Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley. “Each for $15. That doesn’t fund the full-time employee that runs the route, fuel and all the expenses that go with parking enforcement.”
The ruling doesn’t leave a mark on Iowa law yet but for the downtown business district, Wade is holding out hope.
“Ticketing in downtown Mason City is a little excessive,” said Wade.
The Supreme Court can overturn the ruling.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Tracking an active patter for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris Nelson's Snow Forecast 4/25/2019

Image

Tackling lack of affordable housing with manufactured homes

Image

Smith Talks About Mental Health in Schools

Image

A proposed law in Iowa could increase organ donation

Image

City hosts 3rd Annual DMC Summit

Image

Court rules chalking tires is unconstitutional

Image

Certification training offered for youth mental health first aid

Image

Police arrest 2 brothers as they investigate motive in shooting

Image

Potentially deadly bacteria found in water sample taken from local nursing home

Image

A Litter Bit Better gets ready to start in Rochester

Community Events