The pandemic is changing up how florists prepare for big holidays

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The pandemic changed the way a lot of people celebrated Valentine's Day over the weekend, but that wasn't the case for florists.

If you're one of the lucky ones who received some flowers, odds are, there were months of preparation beforehand to get them ready for you. At least, that's what the owner of Renning's Flowers in Rochester is dealing with. Phil Schroeder said the entire week leading up to the sweet holiday wasn't any different than year's in the past. They sent out hundreds of orders the week leading up to the holiday. So thankfully, the floral industry hasn't experienced a significant loss of business during the pandemic. "Because flowers and plants are just a wonderful way to express your self and your feelings and thoughts," explained Schroeder. "It's certainly a nice treat that's different than the phone call or the video or skype conversation. Those are still good, but this is generally a great way to show your expression, your thoughts and feelings."

What is different though is how supply facilities are getting flowers out to shops. Schroeder said there has been a massive delay, which means they need to start ordering months ahead of a big holiday. "The supply chains, just like a lot of other chains have been affected through COVID," he explained. "When the COVID first hit, there was a lot of companies, a lot of farms and so forth that shut down or had to shut down, whichever the case may be. So it took awhile for that to come back up." He said another challenge florists are facing during the pandemic is on shipping. There aren't as many flights going out of country to get the supplies some of these florists need to be able to plant flowers.

Schroeder said more people are taking advantage of the delivery option during the pandemic. Nearly $2 billion are spent on flowers each year for Valentine's Day.