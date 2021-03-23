The pandemic has forced older workers to retire earlier

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While the pandemic has forced millions of Americans out of a job, it's also resulted in workers retiring earlier than anticipated.

A survey conducted by the National Institute on Retirement Security in February found nearly 2 million Americans left the labor force for good this past year and have stopped looking for new work altogether. This leaves many people relying on Social Security. The average monthly payment for retired workers is $1,500 and that's only if they claimed their benefits when they reached the full retirement age of 67.

Nearly 3 million older workers would be working right now if the pandemic didn't happen, according to AARP. So of course, the pandemic made life at home pretty lonely. Retiree Alvin Gorski said focusing on hobbies around the house made it a little more bearable. "For me, it wasn't that trying because I have hobbies," he explained. "Like wood working out in the garage and doing puzzles and stuff like that."

The National Institute on Retirement Security also reports that because of the pandemic, nearly 67% of Americans are actually doing the opposite and plan to retire later than originally planned. Either way, it's important workers look at their retirement plan now.