The number of people looking to buy a house far outweighs the number of people selling their house

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Spring is normally a popular season for buying a house and this year, there are some things you should know if you're planning on selling or buying.

When the pandemic first hit, it took about 2 to 3 months before people were comfortable with going into a stranger's home to check it out. Now, houses can't stay on the market for longer than a few days. If you're wanting to sell, Rochester Real Estate Agent Tami Greenslade, said to be as prepared as possible. If you're looking to buy, it's a tight race out there. "The interest rates are so low for your buyers. So the best advice I can give to buyers is have your pre approval letter in hand," she explained. "Save, save, save. Make sure you're talking to your lender on a regular basis and be prepared for a lot of competition."

This time last year, Rochester had 269 houses on the market. Fast forward to that same time this year, there's only 135 houses for sale. That's an almost 50% drop in inventory, meaning there's a supply and demand issue right now. People in the Med City don't want to sell their home, but it seems like everyone wants to move here. Greenslade said that just goes to show the growth of Rochester. "And people are refinancing and they're making improvements and they're deciding to stay," she explained. "But because of the pandemic, people are going to realize they want a bigger home office, they want to change the school. So I do believe there was a little bit of fear and a delay with sellers, but I do believe more sellers are going to be moving for good and bad reasons. So buyers, be ready. You're going to have more to choose from."

Just last week, a seller had 30 offers on their house in the Rochester market. That's something Greenslade said she's never seen in her 16 years in the industry. She also said home prices in some neighborhoods have gone up by a $100,000 over the past few years. Experts project Olmsted County will need more than 5,000 homes for sale by 2030 to keep up with the demand.