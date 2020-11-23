The new Thanksgiving guidelines from the CDC

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The CDC just released a new set of guidelines for families planning to gather for Thanksgiving and it will definitely look different.

Between traveling out of town, gathering with friends and family and Black Friday shopping, the CDC wants to make sure you're doing it safely, so that could mean changing a lot of your traditions this year. If you plan to travel, health officials are advising you to check the travel restrictions before heading out, getting your flu shot and bring extra face masks and hand sanitizer on your trip.

Whether you're hosting a Thanksgiving gathering or attending one, bring you own food and utensils, gather outside if possible and limit the number of people inside. As for Black Friday shopping, most retailers have already canceled their big sales. Instead, shop online. This year, shopping local is highly encouraged to help out the small businesses in your area.

These guidelines were released after more than one million COVID-19 cases were reported in the U.S. over the last seven days. As days continue, cases just keep spiking. For some other ways to celebrate Thanksgiving, the CDC recommends you prepare meals and deliver them to your friends and family or you can write down what you're grateful for and share it with loved ones.