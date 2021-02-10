The need for in-home caregivers is growing during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In-home health care is essential for some older adults to have and during the pandemic, the need has only grown.

The pandemic has forced many of us to stay home a lot more. For someone who doesn't necessarily have the opportunity to run their errands safely though, bringing in a caregiver to your home might be the only option. That's why the demand for in-home caretakers is so great right now. Even before the pandemic, a lot of older adults relied on someone going to the grocery store for them, cleaning their home or even cooking food.

Because older adults are more vulnerable to getting COVID-19, a lot of them have been isolating and not going out in public. With that, comes the need for having help with errands. That's where the in-home caregivers come in. They can do things around your home, go to the grocery store and even just spend quality time with you.

The executive director of Home Instead in Rochester, Michael Licatino, said another reason for the increased demand is families having concerns of senior living facilities. "Those who would have I think at first considered a facility, maybe were thinking twice before doing that," he explained. "We have great relationships with the facilities here in town and their care is top notch and amazing. But I do think that for some families, in-home care became the better choice during the pandemic."

Licatino said it's not just about the physical help from caregivers making a difference right now, it's also helping mentally. "Our staff received a phone call from her, from a client, and she just said 'I'm so lonely. So lonely without my caregiver here to interact with.' So what we did was we ended up scheduling phone calls for that person between her and her caregiver," he explained. "So instead of going over there two or three times a week, the caregiver would give a call at a specific time and the client loved it."

In-home caregivers are needed now more than ever before. Caregivers are included in the third priority of the first phase, so a majority of them have been able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.