The light at the end of the tunnel: Some Iowa businesses to reopen on May 1st

MASON CITY, Iowa - This Friday, some businesses in the Hawkeye state will be allowed to reopen. In 77 of Iowa's 99 counties, you will be able to dine-in at restaurants and hit the gym, with some restrictions.

"We knew that it was going to happen. We feel pretty fortunate in our county and in our region that numbers were really low," said Brian Hanft, Director of CG Public Health.

According to the order from Governor Kim Reynolds, diners will have to be spaced six feet apart and the restaurant has to operate at half capacity. Hanft also mentioned they are ready just in case things are reopening a little too quickly.

"What happens if we start to see an increase in cases again? So we need to be prepared for that response as well," said Hanft.

It might be tough for some restaurants to follow the rules. Mason City's Godfather's Pizza released a statement, saying "We have decided to keep our dining room closed until further notice."

Gyms will also be open again. At NIP Fitness in Clear Lake, owner Jake Prazak says his customers are ready to get their cardio in.

"They're super excited. I've been getting messages all day. People, they can't wait for Friday. It's just fun to tell them the doors are going to be open," said Prazak.

He thinks they should have never been closed to begin with. He believes the benefits of exercise outweigh the risks of the coronavirus.

"The gym is a place for getting physically better but in the same sense. It's so much for people to socialize humans need other humans and the gym is a great place to meet people and talk about things," he said.