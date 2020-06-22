The legality of mandatory mask laws

MASON CITY, Iowa - With the recent ballooning of coronavirus cases, many states and cities are mandating their residents wear face masks in public.

"They can't force you to wear a mask in your house, but if you have something that pays taxes or invites the public in, they can," says attorney Joel Yunek. Governments can force you to wear a mask in public. It is about the same as public schools requiring students to be vaccinated before going to class. Yunek has another example.

"It's not really much different than obscenity. They can force you to wear clothes and they can force you to wear a mask," he said.

As for businesses requiring customers and employees to wear masks, that is allowed too. It's a lot like the old 'no shirt, no shoes, no service' policy that has been seen in businesses for decades.

"[It's] still on private property right? They can do that. Plus they can do that for a couple of reasons. They can do it for the virus, they can also do it because Governor Reynolds has declared that to be the condition of doing business and you've got to remember, you pay taxes, you license your business from the government," said Yunek.

Most of the folks KIMT News 3 spoke with on Monday afternoon were in favor of mask rules. Ariel Barber worries about those who have preexisting conditions getting COVID-19. She thinks businesses and the government are doing the right thing by asking people to mask up.

"Not only are they protecting themselves, but they're protecting their other clientele who are coming in. I have no problems wearing a mask," said Barber.

If there is a court challenge to any mandatory mask law, it will take a long time to figure out. Most cases are being delayed because of COVID-19, according to Yunek.