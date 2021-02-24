The latest programs and partnerships in Rochester higher education

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tuesday, the Rochester Chamber of Commerce held its first Eggs and Issues of 2021, a quarterly event to talk about local business issues. The focus was higher education in the Med City.

Colleges and universities across the nation have been thrown for a loop in the last year and have had to make a lot of adjustments. But one of the things Rochester's four schools highlighted today are the new programs and partnerships they've been able to forge during these unprecedented times.

Just last week, Google announced it's opening a Rochester office. University of Minnesota-Rochester is launching NXT GEN MED, a pilot health science degree in partnership with Google and Mayo Clinic.

Rochester Community and Technical College is moving ahead with its new aviation pilot degree, aimed at addressing a workforce shortage.

Winona State University-Rochester launched a wound ostemy care certification this semester. It's in partnership with Mayo and Olmsted Medical Center.

On Tuesday, Saint Mary's University Rochester announced a new partnership with Viterbo University. Students from each school will be able to enroll in certain Master's Programs at the other school.

