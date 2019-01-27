The latest on winter weather invading the viewing area Sunday into Monday

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Hancock; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Snow and Strong Winds with Blowing Snow Leading to Hazardous Travel North Half of Iowa into Monday... ...Prolonged Dangerous Cold and Wind Chills this Week... .Yet another snow producing system is slated to impact northern Iowa with a mix of precipitation over the south. Moderate to heavy snow is expected later today before ending early Monday morning. Strong winds will also develop tonight leading to significant blowing and drifting snow where appreciable snow has fallen. This system will be followed by an extended and rarely seen outbreak of extreme cold and dangerous wind chills from Tuesday through early Thursday. Additional watches, warnings and advisories will likely be issued in the coming days. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON CST MONDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow with blowing and drifting snow followed by extended dangerously cold wind chills. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts possible. A brief wintry mix may occur toward the end of the precipitation as well, but any accumulations would be light, if at all. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Tuesday, and extreme bitter cold into midweek, will produce wind chills in the 30s and 40s below zero for two days. Wind chills in the 50s below zero may occur at times.

* WHERE...Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to noon CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 to 10 minutes.

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible. A Wind Chill Watch means there is the potential for a combination of very cold air and the wind to create dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Heavy Snow Will Overspread The Area Starting This Afternoon... ...Dangerously Cold Wind Chills Beginning Tuesday... .Snow will begin to spread into the area west of the Mississippi River during the mid to late afternoon hours. The snow will then expand east across western and central Wisconsin early this evening. This snow will be heavy at times with accumulations of 5 to 10 inches expected. Winds will be strong enough to create some blowing and drifting snow over open, unsheltered areas and on the higher terrain. Hazardous travel can be expected with the Monday morning commute impacted. Dangerous wind chills are expected across the entire area Tuesday into Thursday morning. Wind chill values are expected to be in the 45 to 60 below range, with Wednesday morning being the coldest. Take this cold seriously as this could be a life- threatening period. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM CST MONDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow is expected. Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible. A Wind Chill Watch means there is the potential for a combination of very cold air and the wind to create dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Benton; Blue Earth; Freeborn; Isanti; Kanabec; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Rice; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Todd; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY MONDAY... ...DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... Accumulating snow will occur across all of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. The greatest snow accumulations will stretch from west central Minnesota through the Twin Cities metro to around the Eau Claire area, with lesser amounts towards northern Minnesota, southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin. This system is expected to cause significant travel impacts, especially Sunday night through the Monday morning commute. Winter Storm Warnings continue for all of central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, with the exception of a small portion of southwestern Minnesota south of the Minnesota River. In these areas, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect. Snowfall amounts in the warning area can be expected to range from 6 to 8 inches. Snowfall amounts in the advisory area can be expected to range from 3 to 6 inches. Dangerous wind chills of 60 below zero to 35 below zero are expected Tuesday morning through Thursday morning in western and central Minnesota. Wind chills of 35 below zero and lower are expected Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning in east central MN and west central Minnesota. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON CST MONDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero to 35 below zero likely.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to noon CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. A Wind Chill Watch means there is the potential for a combination of very cold air and the wind to create dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Emmet; Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Webster; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Snow and Strong Winds with Blowing Snow Leading to Hazardous Travel North Half of Iowa into Monday... ...Prolonged Dangerous Cold and Wind Chills this Week... .Yet another snow producing system is slated to impact northern Iowa with a mix of precipitation over the south. Moderate to heavy snow is expected later today before ending early Monday morning. Strong winds will also develop tonight leading to significant blowing and drifting snow where appreciable snow has fallen. This system will be followed by an extended and rarely seen outbreak of extreme cold and dangerous wind chills from Tuesday through early Thursday. Additional watches, warnings and advisories will likely be issued in the coming days. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON CST MONDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow with blowing and drifting snow followed by dangerously cold wind chills. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. A brief wintry mix may occur toward the end of the precipitation as well, but any accumulations would be light, if at all. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Tuesday, and extreme bitter cold into midweek, will produce wind chills in the 30s and 40s below zero for two days. Wind chills in the 50s below zero may occur at times.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to noon CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 to 10 minutes.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. A Wind Chill Watch means there is the potential for a combination of very cold air and the wind to create dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.