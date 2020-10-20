The latest on today's Winter Weather Advisory in SE Minnesota

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Olmsted; Wabasha

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Accumulating Snow and Slick Travel Today... .Snow will spread across the area late this morning and early this afternoon. The snow will then continue through the afternoon before tapering off this evening. Total accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts, are expected. The snow will be of the wetter, heavier variety and could cause some minor tree damage. In the heaviest snow this afternoon, rates of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour can be expected. This will cause roads to become snow-covered and slippery. Expect delays to the evening commute. Wet, slushy roads and sidewalks may become icy tonight as temperatures fall below freezing. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Buffalo County. In Minnesota, Dodge, Olmsted and Wabasha Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.