The latest on more snow that will fall across the viewing area

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Slippery Roads along and South of Interstate 90... .Through 10 AM, the snow will continue to spread north into central Wisconsin. Snow accumulations will be up to a half inch per hour. As of 730 AM, snow totals range from near an inch along the Interstate 90 corridor to 3.5 inches in northeast Iowa and Grant County in southwest Wisconsin. Roads are snow covered and slippery across northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and southwest Wisconsin. Look for the snow to continue through much of today before beginning to diminish in intensity late this afternoon and evening. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected with the highest totals over northeast Iowa. Expect snow covered and slippery roads through this evening. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulations will range from 3 to 6 inches. The highest totals will be in northeast Iowa.

* WHERE...Northeast Iowa, much of southeast Minnesota, and south of Interstate 90 in western Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Appanoose; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Davis; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Pow

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Snow to Continue for Much of the Day Today... .Snow band setting from portions of southwest Iowa through north central to northeast Iowa will continue to progress east this morning. Within the snow band, moderate to briefly heavy at times snowfall rates can be expected. Additional snowfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches is possible along and north of Interstate 80. The highest additional snow amounts are forecast over northern Iowa by this evening. Roads remains completely snow covered and extremely hazardous. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Moderate to briefly heavy at times along and north of Interstate 80. An additional 1 to 4 inches of new snow is possible by this afternoon, with the higher amounts anticipated north of Highway 30.

* WHERE...Much of Iowa.

* WHEN...Through 6 PM CST tonight. The snow is expected taper off late this morning into the afternoon hours from south to north.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel is extremely difficult with very slick and completely snow covered roads. Many roads in the advisory are not advised to travel on this morning. Some visibility restrictions are possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Lac Qui Parle; Martin; Nicollet; Redwood; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED OVER SOUTHWESTERN AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA THROUGH THIS EVENING... .Accumulating snow is expected through this evening for southwestern and southern Minnesota. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches can be expected along and south of a line from Appleton to Redwood Falls to New Ulm to Owatonna. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for these areas. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Isolated higher amounts possible along Interstate 90 corridor.

* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulations will range from 3 to 6 inches. The highest totals will be in northeast Iowa.

* WHERE...Northeast Iowa, much of southeast Minnesota, and south of Interstate 90 in western Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

