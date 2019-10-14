The latest on harvesting corn and soybeans

MASON CITY, Iowa - Chilly weather means harvest will soon be among us.

In last week's USDA Crop Progress & Condition Report, it was noted that excessive rainfall throughout Iowa limited farmers about a day and a half suitable to get in their fields. For corn, the crop condition rated 65% good to excellent, and only 3% of corn has been harvested for grain, about two weeks behind average. For soybeans, the crop condition is rated about 64% good to excellent, with 5% of the crop harvested, 12 days behind average.

Dennis Johnson with Iowa State Extension says moisture needs to hold off long enough, and to warm up a tad, to allow farmers to make even more headway.

"Beans can be based on the weather. And the beans seem to be mature enough for the most part. So that's good. But with corn, some of our corn plants didn't mature out enough as much as we liked and dried out as much as we like. So having some warm days yet may help that corn a little further."

The report also found that 94% of the corn crop has reached the dented stage or beyond, nearly three weeks behind last year and 16 days behind the 5-yer average. For soybeans, about 92% of the crop has begun coloring or beyond, two weeks behind last year and 10 days behind average.