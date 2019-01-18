The latest on a winter storm taking aim at the viewing area

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow, Hazardous Travel Today And Tonight... .Snow will make for slick to hazardous travel for many across the region this afternoon through tonight - especially along and south of Interstate 90. The evening commute could be difficult in some locations. Delay or avoid travel during peak snowfall if possible. Currently, highest amounts from 6 to 8 inches are expected across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Amounts will decrease rapidity north of the heaviest band. Snowfall rates of an inch per hour will be common at times with significant reductions in visibility. Drifting could also occur in open and unsheltered areas. The snow will start to spread across portions of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa by the noon hour, gradually extending into southwest Wisconsin by mid afternoon. Heaviest snows are currently expected from late afternoon through late evening. The bulk of the snow will exit east before daybreak Saturday. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Drifting snow is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Redwood; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW WILL IMPACT TRAVEL TODAY ACROSS SOUTHERN MINNESOTA... .A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Yellow Medicine, Redwood, Brown, Watonwan, Martin, Blue Earth, Faribault, and Freeborn Counties from 6 am through 10 pm. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect north of the warning area up to a line from Madison, to Olivia, and the city of Faribault. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 8 inches are likely in the warning area, with 2 or 5 inches in the advisory area. There will be a sharp gradient near the northern edge of the snow with little or nothing expected north of I-94. Snow will begin to develop in west central and southwest Minnesota between 6 and 9 am. This area of snow will spread across southern Minnesota, especially south of the Minnesota River Valley through the afternoon, before ending this evening. Locally heavy snowfall is possible this afternoon along the Iowa border. The evening commute is expected to be impacted from areas around Redwood Falls, to Mankato, and Owatonna Minnesota. Further to the north, uncertainties on when snow will begin or even develop, especially further north into central, and east central Minnesota, so travel will likely not be impacted. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches expected.

* WHERE...Yellow Medicine, Redwood, Brown, Watonwan, Martin, Blue Earth, Faribault, and Freeborn Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you travel, keep a charged cell phone, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Humboldt; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Snow and Blowing Snow Today Into Saturday Morning... .A winter storm will impact all of Iowa today into early Saturday morning. Some areas snow amounts have trended down a bit, but with the blowing snow potential the warning will remain in effect for the entire forecast area. The heaviest snow amounts are now anticipated across north central Iowa into east central and southeast Iowa at this time, with lower amounts across west central into central and southwest Iowa. Northern Iowa is still expected to have lighter, and more fluffy snow that will be prone to blowing. The snow in southern Iowa will be more wet and heavy, and less prone to blowing. Snow may have serious impacts to the Friday afternoon/evening commute in the Des Moines metro/Ames areas and points to the south and east of the DSM metro area where heavier snowfall rates are expected during the commute time period. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches expected. Lighter amounts toward Highway 30 and Highway 20, with higher amounts further north. Locally higher amounts in excess of 8 inches possible along and north of State Highway 3.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be hazardous due to snow covered and slick roads, and visibility restrictions due to falling snow and blowing snow. Blustery north to northeast winds will lead to blowing snow and significant visibility restrictions possibly down to 1/2 mile or less at times especially in rural, open areas. The hazardous conditions could impact the afternoon/evening commute.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Olmsted

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow, Hazardous Travel Today And Tonight... .Snow will make for slick to hazardous travel for many across the region this afternoon through tonight - especially along and south of Interstate 90. The evening commute could be difficult in some locations. Delay or avoid travel during peak snowfall if possible. Currently, highest amounts from 6 to 8 inches are expected across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Amounts will decrease rapidity north of the heaviest band. Snowfall rates of an inch per hour will be common at times with significant reductions in visibility. Drifting could also occur in open and unsheltered areas. The snow will start to spread across portions of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa by the noon hour, gradually extending into southwest Wisconsin by mid afternoon. Heaviest snows are currently expected from late afternoon through late evening. The bulk of the snow will exit east before daybreak Saturday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Drifting snow is possible.

* WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted, Fillmore and Houston Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Emmet; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Snow and Blowing Snow Today Into Saturday Morning... .A winter storm will impact all of Iowa today into early Saturday morning. Some areas snow amounts have trended down a bit, but with the blowing snow potential the warning will remain in effect for the entire forecast area. The heaviest snow amounts are now anticipated across north central Iowa into east central and southeast Iowa at this time, with lower amounts across west central into central and southwest Iowa. Northern Iowa is still expected to have lighter, and more fluffy snow that will be prone to blowing. The snow in southern Iowa will be more wet and heavy, and less prone to blowing. Snow may have serious impacts to the Friday afternoon/evening commute in the Des Moines metro/Ames areas and points to the south and east of the DSM metro area where heavier snowfall rates are expected during the commute time period. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches expected.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be hazardous due to snow covered and slick roads, and visibility restrictions due to falling snow and blowing snow. Blustery north to northeast winds will lead to blowing snow and significant visibility restrictions possibly down to 1/2 mile or less at times especially in rural, open areas. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and afternoon/evening commutes today.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Mower

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow, Hazardous Travel Today And Tonight... .Snow will make for slick to hazardous travel for many across the region this afternoon through tonight - especially along and south of Interstate 90. The evening commute could be difficult in some locations. Delay or avoid travel during peak snowfall if possible. Currently, highest amounts from 6 to 8 inches are expected across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Amounts will decrease rapidity north of the heaviest band. Snowfall rates of an inch per hour will be common at times with significant reductions in visibility. Drifting could also occur in open and unsheltered areas. The snow will start to spread across portions of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa by the noon hour, gradually extending into southwest Wisconsin by mid afternoon. Heaviest snows are currently expected from late afternoon through late evening. The bulk of the snow will exit east before daybreak Saturday. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Drifting snow is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Dallas; Decatur; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin; Jasper; Madison; Marshall; Polk; Ringgold; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Warren

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Snow and Blowing Snow Today Into Saturday Morning... .A winter storm will impact all of Iowa today into early Saturday morning. Some areas snow amounts have trended down a bit, but with the blowing snow potential the warning will remain in effect for the entire forecast area. The heaviest snow amounts are now anticipated across north central Iowa into east central and southeast Iowa at this time, with lower amounts across west central into central and southwest Iowa. Northern Iowa is still expected to have lighter, and more fluffy snow that will be prone to blowing. The snow in southern Iowa will be more wet and heavy, and less prone to blowing. Snow may have serious impacts to the Friday afternoon/evening commute in the Des Moines metro/Ames areas and points to the south and east of the DSM metro area where heavier snowfall rates are expected during the commute time period. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches expected. Lower totals west of I-35 and higher totals expected east of I-35.

* WHERE...Central to southern Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be hazardous at times. Blustery north to northeast winds will lead to blowing snow and significant visibility restrictions. Brief periods of intense snowfall rates may also quickly reduce the visibility to around 1/2 mile or less at times. The hazardous conditions could seriously impact the afternoon/evening commute.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.