The latest: Wind Chill Advisories still in effect this morning

Wind Chill Advisory

Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas;

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills to Persist Early this Morning... .While winds were light compared to yesterday, they were still sufficient to combine with widespread below zero temperatures to produce wind chills in the teens and 20s below zero early this morning. Temperatures and wind chills should both improve later this morning however. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

Wind Chill Advisory

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Bitterly Cold Wind Chills This Morning... Bitterly cold wind chills between 20 and 30 below zero will continue this morning. The coldest wind chills will occur through 10 a.m. with values rising into the teens below zero by Noon. Frostbite can occur in 10 to 30 minutes in these conditions. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills of 20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa and southwest into central and north central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Wind Chill Advisory

Areas Affected: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Chisago; Dakota; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Pope; Ramsey; Redwood;

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...COLD WIND CHILLS INTO FRIDAY MORNING... .Northwest winds and plummeting temperatures will result in wind chill values of 25 below to 35 below into Friday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through 9 AM Friday morning. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills of 25 to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...All of central and southern Minnesota, and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Wind Chill Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Bitterly Cold Wind Chills This Morning... Bitterly cold wind chills between 20 and 30 below zero will continue this morning. The coldest wind chills will occur through 10 a.m. with values rising into the teens below zero by Noon. Frostbite can occur in 10 to 30 minutes in these conditions. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills of 20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa and southwest into central and north central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

