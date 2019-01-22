The latest: What to expect with today's winter storm

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...A Wintry Mix and Wind into Wednesday Morning... .A winter storm system will bring a mixture of freezing drizzle, freezing rain, snow, and stronger winds to the state this evening and overnight. A more widespread moderate snow along with ice is expected. The ice will be more prevalent over southern areas this morning with lighter amounts north with snow mainly over the north through mid afternoon. Later in the afternoon and tonight another period of moderate snow is expected to set up farther south into central and eastern Iowa. The combination of ice, snow and winds increasing this evening will create hazardous travel over much of the area by later today and tonight. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch expected.

* WHERE...Much of Northern and Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow Into Wednesday Morning...Travel Impacts Increasing This Afternoon... .Snow to a wintry mix will transition to just snow for most by the afternoon, continuing through tonight. The snow will persist Wednesday morning, mainly for portions of southwest into central Wisconsin. Snow accumulations from 6 to 8 inches are expected from parts of northeast Iowa into central Wisconsin. Amounts decrease northwest with generally 2 to 4 inches northwest of a Rochester Minnesota to Medford Wisconsin line. The bulk of the snow will fall from this afternoon into the overnight hours. Localized higher amounts remain possible. Light icing could also occur today, generally south of Interstate 90. This morning's commute may be impacted for some by a light coating of snow or ice on roads. More widespread impacts are expected for the evening commute. Plan now for these travel impacts. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Wintry mix possible today. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Glaze of ice possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow Into Wednesday Morning...Travel Impacts Increasing This Afternoon... .Snow to a wintry mix will transition to just snow for most by the afternoon, continuing through tonight. The snow will persist Wednesday morning, mainly for portions of southwest into central Wisconsin. Snow accumulations from 6 to 8 inches are expected from parts of northeast Iowa into central Wisconsin. Amounts decrease northwest with generally 2 to 4 inches northwest of a Rochester Minnesota to Medford Wisconsin line. The bulk of the snow will fall from this afternoon into the overnight hours. Localized higher amounts remain possible. Light icing could also occur today, generally south of Interstate 90. This morning's commute may be impacted for some by a light coating of snow or ice on roads. More widespread impacts are expected for the evening commute. Plan now for these travel impacts. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Wintry mix possible this morning. Accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Glaze of ice possible.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Martin; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...HIGHER SNOWFALL AMOUNTS FURTHER TO THE SOUTHEAST... .A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for areas east of a line from New Ulm to Cambridge in Minnesota, and over all of west central Wisconsin. This advisory expires at noon for the Twin Cities Metro area, and areas to the north. The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through the rest of the afternoon for areas south of a line from New Ulm, to Red Wing Minnesota, and south of Rice Lake to Ladysmith, Wisconsin. A brief period of freezing drizzle is still possible along the Iowa border through the early morning. For the remainder of the advisory area, periods of light snow are expected today, with the precipitation ending in portions of southwest, and east central Minnesota before noon. The light snow will gradually end from New Ulm, to Faribault in Minnesota, and from Prescott to Ladysmith in Wisconsin, by late afternoon. Another band of light snow is expected later this afternoon, and through the evening across far southern Minnesota, and into portions of west central Wisconsin. As the system ends overnight, snowfall amounts will range from 1 to 3 inches from New Ulm to the Twin Cities, and Rice Lake Wisconsin. Further to the south, amounts will range from 3 to 5 inches from Albert Lea, to Red Wing and Eau Claire Wisconsin. Winds will increase this evening to around 20 to 25 mph which could cause some blowing and drifting snow as well. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST Tuesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Fillmore

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow Into Wednesday Morning...Travel Impacts Increasing This Afternoon... .Snow to a wintry mix will transition to just snow for most by the afternoon, continuing through tonight. The snow will persist Wednesday morning, mainly for portions of southwest into central Wisconsin. Snow accumulations from 6 to 8 inches are expected from parts of northeast Iowa into central Wisconsin. Amounts decrease northwest with generally 2 to 4 inches northwest of a Rochester Minnesota to Medford Wisconsin line. The bulk of the snow will fall from this afternoon into the overnight hours. Localized higher amounts remain possible. Light icing could also occur today, generally south of Interstate 90. This morning's commute may be impacted for some by a light coating of snow or ice on roads. More widespread impacts are expected for the evening commute. Plan now for these travel impacts. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Wintry mix possible today. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Glaze of ice possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.