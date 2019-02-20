The latest: Tracking snow and poor road conditions for Wednesday

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Tama; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Moderate to Heavy Snow Continues Central and North... .Areas of snow with varied intensities continues to move north to south through central and northern Iowa early this morning. Pockets of dry air as resulted in variable snow accumulations thus far, from just a dusting up to four inches depending on your location. Most significant additional accumulations should be along and north of I-80 this morning, with some light snow or freezing drizzle lingering behind and farther south. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and some blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Swift; Waseca; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Med

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...HEAVY SNOW LIKELY ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA AND WESTERN WISCONSIN TODAY INTO THIS EVENING... .A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of central and southern Minnesota at west central Wisconsin for today. The Winter Weather Advisory was upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning do to higher snowfall forecast. Total snowfall accumulations of 6 to 10 inches can be expected within the Warning area. Snow will be heavy at times, particularly during the morning commute. Snowfall is expected to continue much of the day on Wednesday. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will occur at times during the storm. Snowfall will diminish from the southwest this afternoon and evening but will still impact the evening commute. Hazardous travel conditions can be expected due to snow covered roads and reduced visibilities. Plan for extra travel time, especially for the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Difficult To Hazardous Travel Developing Quickly This Morning... .At 330 AM, snow continued to spread north across the area with the leading edge already near a Lake City Minnesota to Black River Falls and Mauston Wisconsin line. Roads quickly becoming snow covered and slippery with the onset of the snow. Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are occurring and the visibility has been reduced to 1/2 mile or less under the heavier snows. As much as 2 to 5 inches of new snow are already being reported across parts of northeast Iowa and far southwest Wisconsin, along with some drifting snow. Snow will continue to spread north across the area through the rest of the overnight hours, with moderate to locally heavy snow continuing thru the morning hours. The snow will then diminish from southwest to northeast across the area through the afternoon into early evening hours. Total snowfalls of 4 to 8 inches are expected, with heaviest amounts along and west of a Wabasha Minnesota to Oelwein Iowa line. Some freezing drizzle remains possible across far southwest Wisconsin and nearby areas. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.

