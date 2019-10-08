The latest Iowa prep football poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2019 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. West Des Moines Valley (9) 6-0 108 1

2. Cedar Falls (2) 6-0 96 2

3. West Des Moines Dowling 5-1 89 3

4. Ankeny Centennial 5-1 76 4

5. Bettendorf 5-1 69 5

6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5-1 53 7

7. Des Moines Roosevelt 5-1 38 9

8. Southeast Polk 4-2 25 6

9. Ankeny 3-3 19 10

10. Johnston 4-2 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Waukee 8. Sioux City East 5. Fort Dodge 4. Marion Linn-Mar 2. Marshalltown 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1. Dubuque Senior 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Epworth Western Dubuque (7) 6-0 105 1

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2) 6-0 99 2

3. Solon (1) 6-0 86 3

4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (1) 6-0 82 4

5. Eldridge North Scott 5-1 58 5

6. Independence 6-0 49 7

7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5-1 45 8

8. Norwalk 5-1 30 9

9. Dallas Center-Grimes 5-1 20 10

10. Washington 5-1 14 6

Others receiving votes: Glenwood 8. Harlan 5. Carlisle 2. Pella 1. Spencer 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Waukon (10) 6-0 109 1

2. Clear Lake (1) 6-0 99 2

3. Algona 6-0 87 3

4. Greene County 6-0 73 4

5. Waterloo Columbus 6-0 61 5

(tie) Des Moines Christian 6-0 61 6

7. O-A BCIG 6-0 45 8

8. Nevada 5-1 28 NR

9. Monroe PCM 5-1 27 9

10. Monticello 5-1 4 NR

(tie) Sioux Center 4-2 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 2. Van Horne Benton 2. Spirit Lake 1. State Center West Marshall 1. Tipton 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Dike-New Hartford (6) 6-0 101 2

2. Van Meter (2) 6-0 92 3

3. Inwood West Lyon (2) 6-0 80 4

4. Hull Western Christian 6-0 74 8

5. West Branch 6-0 62 5

6. South Central Calhoun (1) 6-0 59 6

7. Treynor 6-0 52 7

8. Hawarden West Sioux 5-1 45 1

9. Sigourney-Keota 6-0 24 10

10. Iowa City Regina 5-1 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Panora Panorama 5. Underwood 2. Guthrie Center-Adair-Casey 1.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Britt West Hancock (11) 6-0 110 1

2. St. Ansgar 6-0 98 2

3. Traer North Tama 6-0 79 3

4. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 6-0 64 7

5. Grundy Center 5-1 60 4

6. Paullina South O'Brien 6-0 56 8

7. Edgewood-Colesburg 5-1 47 9

8. Earlham 5-1 37 10

9. Moville Woodbury Central 5-1 22 NR

10. Calmar South Winneshiek 5-1 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Neola Tri-Center 6. Brooklyn BGM 5. Lawton-Bronson 5. Sloan Westwood 4. Hinton 1.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv

1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (10) 6-0 108 1

2. Remsen Saint Mary's (1) 6-0 94 2

3. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 6-0 88 3

4. Audubon 6-1 72 5

5. Easton Valley 6-0 59 6

6. Anita CAM 6-0 51 9

7. Coon Rapids-Bayard 5-1 27 4

8. Harris-Lake Park 5-1 26 8

9. East Mills 6-1 21 NR

10. HLV, Victor 5-1 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Lenox 13. Newell-Fonda 10. Janesville 5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4. Springville 3. Lone Tree 2. Lamoni 2. Liberty Center SE Warren 1. Ackley AGWSR 1. Montezuma 1. Wyoming Midland 1.