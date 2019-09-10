Clear
The latest Iowa AP prep football poll

West Hancock remains No. 1 in Class A. Clear Lake second in Class 2A.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 3:25 PM

By The Associated Press

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2014 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Des Moines Valley (5) 2-0 91 4
2. Ankeny Centennial (4) 2-0 87 2
3. Cedar Falls (1) 2-0 80 3
4. West Des Moines Dowling 1-1 71 1
5. Bettendorf 2-0 67 5
6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-0 45 7
7. Fort Dodge 2-0 40 T8
8. Ankeny 1-1 25 10
9. Southeast Polk 1-1 14 NR
10. Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-0 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Des Moines Roosevelt 6. Sioux City East 4. Waukee 4. Dubuque Senior 3. Marshalltown 2. Waterloo West 1. Johnston 1.

Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Epworth Western Dubuque (4) 2-0 93 2
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6) 2-0 90 1
3. Eldridge North Scott 2-0 73 4
4. Solon 2-0 68 3
5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 2-0 65 5
6. Pella 2-0 56 6
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1-1 23 10
(tie) Washington 2-0 23 T9
9. Glenwood 2-0 14 NR
(tie) Davenport Assumption 2-0 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Independence 10. Creston-Orient-Macksburg 9. Dallas Center-Grimes 6. Harlan 2. Keokuk 1. Mount Pleasant 1. Carlisle 1. Grinnell 1.

Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukon (6) 2-0 95 1
2. Clear Lake (4) 2-0 93 2
3. Algona 2-0 78 3
4. Spirit Lake 2-0 62 4
5. Greene County 2-0 51 5
6. Waterloo Columbus 2-0 42 NR
7. Des Moines Christian 2-0 40 8
8. Van Horne Benton 2-0 24 NR
9. Cresco Crestwood 1-1 14 10
10. O-A1BCIG 2-0 10 NR
(tie) Monticello 2-0 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 8. Williamsburg 5. Camanche 4. Carroll Kuemper 4. State Center West Marshall 4. Monroe PCM 3. Centerville 2. Boyden-Hull-RV 1.

Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Hawarden West Sioux (9) 2-0 99 1
2. Dike-New Hartford (1) 2-0 87 2
3. Van Meter 2-0 71 4
4. West Branch 2-0 70 3
5. Inwood West Lyon 2-0 55 5
6. South Central Calhoun 2-0 50 6
7. Treynor 2-0 40 8
8. Mediapolis 2-0 27 10
9. Hull Western Christian 2-0 21 NR
10. Underwood 2-0 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Troy Mills North Linn 7. AC/GC 2. Mount Ayr 2. Pleasantville 2. Iowa City Regina 2. Jesup 1. Truro Interstate 35 1.

Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Britt West Hancock (10) 2-0 100 1
2. Edgewood-Colesburg 2-0 78 3
3. St. Ansgar 2-0 76 2
4. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 2-0 71 4
5. Sloan Westwood 2-0 60 5
6. Traer North Tama 2-0 42 7
7. Grundy Center 2-0 39 9
8. Brooklyn BGM 2-0 26 NR
9. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 2-0 15 NR
10. Alta 1-1 11 8
Others receiving votes: Riverside Highland 7. Algona Garrigan 6. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 5. Paullina South O'Brien 5. Neola Tri-Center 4. Hudson 2. Eldon Cardinal 2. Winthrop East Buchanan 1.

Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (6) 2-0 86 1
(tie) New London (3) 2-0 86 3
3. Remsen Saint Mary's (1) 2-0 79 4
4. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 2-0 62 5
5. Marengo Iowa Valley 2-0 56 6
6. Audubon 1-1 41 9
7. Montezuma 2-0 33 7
8. Coon Rapids-Bayard 2-0 26 NR
9. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1-1 14 2
10. Lenox 3-0 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Woodbine 12. Harris-Lake Park 11. Springville 7. Janesville 6. Wyoming Midland 6. Riceville 5. Easton Valley 3. Anita CAM 2. Glidden-Ralston 2.

