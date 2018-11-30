The latest: Up to 6 inches of snow possible during incoming winter storm

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Wintry Precipitation Over Northern Iowa Tonight Into This Weekend... .A winter storm will impact Iowa starting tonight with a wintry mix of precipitation spreading into the state. With the exception of northern Iowa, light icing might occur before this wintry mix changes over to rain. For northern Iowa, the wintry mix will arrive tonight and prevail overnight. It is possible the wintry mix may briefly change over to rain toward midday Saturday before eventually transitioning to snow later Saturday afternoon into Saturday night with the snow persisting into Sunday. Moderate to heavy snow accumulations are possible over northern Iowa, especially west of Interstate 35. The snow may initially be very heavy and wet and may cause tree damage and subsequent power outages. In addition, gusty northeast winds will cause areas of blowing snow that will reduce visibility. This wind also may enhance the potential for tree damage where the heavy and wet snow occurs. ...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations will average from 2 to 4 inches closer to Highway 20 to 6 or more inches closer to the Minnesota border. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From this evening through Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult starting as early as late tonight. The heavy, wet nature of the snow in addition to any ice accumulations may produce isolated tree damage and power outages.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Wintry Mix to Lead to Travel Impacts This Weekend... .A wintry mix of precipitation will spread across the area Saturday morning. The precipitation should transition to snow, rain or a rain/snow mixture during the afternoon. Where temperatures are colder, several inches of snow are possible through Sunday morning, with the heaviest snow expected to fall Saturday afternoon. Freezing rain will be possible at times, especially with the wintry mix Saturday morning. Accumulations are expected to be around a tenth of an inch or less, which would be enough to put a glaze of ice on untreated roads and sidewalks and lead to very slippery conditions. Travel will be impacted in the region this weekend. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Light mixed precipitation and heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Wintry Mix to Lead to Travel Impacts This Weekend... .A wintry mix of precipitation will spread across the area Saturday morning. The precipitation should transition to snow, rain or a rain/snow mixture during the afternoon. Where temperatures are colder, several inches of snow are possible through Sunday morning, with the heaviest snow expected to fall Saturday afternoon. Freezing rain will be possible at times, especially with the wintry mix Saturday morning. Accumulations are expected to be around a tenth of an inch or less, which would be enough to put a glaze of ice on untreated roads and sidewalks and lead to very slippery conditions. Travel will be impacted in the region this weekend. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Light mixed precipitation and heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Martin; Nicollet; Redwood; Rice; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...Accumulating Snow and a Wintry Mix Expected this Weekend for Southern Minnesota... .Accumulating snow, with possibly some freezing rain at the onset, is expected to move into southern Minnesota Saturday morning, transitioning to mainly all snow during the afternoon. The snow will likely continue into Sunday morning. Snow accumulations up to 7 inches are possible along and south of a Marshall, to St. Peter, to Red Wing line, with the bulk falling Saturday afternoon and evening. Icing under 1/10 of an inch is also possible. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...A mix of freezing rain and snow Saturday morning becoming all snow Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Total snow accumulations up to 7 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Along and south of a line from Marshall to Saint Peter to Red Wing.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult, especially along Interstate 90 and along Interstate 35 between the Twin Cities and the Iowa border. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.