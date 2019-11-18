The last exposed brick road in Rochester still remains

ROCHESTER, Minn.- On 9th Avenue Southwest between 6th and 7th streets remains a slice of history - the last exposed brick road in the city of Rochester.

Three years ago, the city wanted to pave the street and put in a sidewalk because the street was crumbling, but that caused some uproar with homeowners living on 9th Avenue. "We just feel there's a huge need for history, preservation in town," explained Jan Daly. Daly and her family have lived on 9th Avenue for 27 years now. She's thankful the street her kids grew up on will remain the same.

Rochester City Engineer, Dillon Dombrovski said he's happy everyone could come to an agreement. "That entire neighborhood is a historic district as well," said Dombrovski. "It just helps preserve the historic character of that one last remaining block of brick street in the city."

Workers have been working on this stretch of street since September even through rain and snow. Nearly every brick on the road was part of the original road - just flipped to the other side. "They did need to supplement with some new bricks. It was kind of neat, the contractor actually found the new bricks from the same supplier that originally supplied the current bricks," explained Dombrovski.

The residents on 9th Avenue each paid $52,000 to preserve the brick street, but Daly said you can't put a price on happiness. "We are so excited. We are so grateful," said Daly.