Small Business Saturday makes a big impact on small communities

Black Friday may be done, but the shoppers are not. This time, they're shopping small.

Posted: Nov. 24, 2018 10:42 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

CHATFIELD, Minn. - Downtown Chatfield was busy with shoppers for Small Business Saturday. Many businesses took part in the annual event, including the owners of Adourn, a repurposed furniture and home good store, and Bick N Berry, a clothing boutique.

"When you shop small, it honestly really does go straight to families and the people that live locally in your community so it's a really good way to give back to your community. It makes jobs in your community," explains Melissa Klema, owner of Adourn.

It's a popular time of year to get holiday shopping done, and co-owners of Bick N Berry Angie Bicknesc and Brayonna Berry think shopping locally and small is a good way to put gifts under the tree.

"People don't have to leave the town. They can do it all right here in town. Whether it's here, across the street, getting their hair cut, going down to the gas station, going to the coffee shop to grab a cup of coffee, going to the restaurant to grab a drink or lunch together, spending time together doing christmas shopping," says Berry.

"It is like a one stop shop. There's a lot of things you can get in Chatfield," adds Bicknesc.

