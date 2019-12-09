The ice is in and the paint is down at the Mason City Multipurpose Arena

MASON CITY, IOWA – Today was one more milestone for the Mason City Multipurpose arena. The ice was frozen in and the rink painted.

John Lloyd, Mason City High School Mohawks hockey coach said, "They turned the compressors on yesterday and late yesterday we started getting the temperature down. By this morning it was down to 16."

That is the magic temperature for making rink-perfect ice. After some resurfacing with the Zamboni, it took a little bit more time for the ice to cool back down so the paint can be applied. Crews started mixing the familiar white paint with some water and late this afternoon, they began spraying it down. Then it was time to start painting on those lines. It might sound kind of tough to paint straight lines on the ice, but Coach John explains how they do it.

"What they do is they run the straight lines, they run yarn across the ice, freeze it in and just paint between the yarn lines,” he said.