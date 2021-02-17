The frigid cold isn't stopping first responders from responding to emergencies

MASON CITY, Iowa - Bone chilling cold doesn't mean a day off for first responders. The fact is, first responders are often called into action during weather like this.

At the Mason City Fire Department's EMS/Paramedic service, Neil Maki and crews have been responding to a pretty standard number of calls. This past weekend, crews responded to an early morning fire, and the frigid cold posed some challenges, including getting water circulating through a pump as the gauges froze up, as well as clothing.

"It's hard to go into a hot fire, and then come back out to a freezing cold environment. But as long as we get an ice build up on the outside of our gear. As long as we get that, it stops the wind, so it actually isn't too bad."

With the big chill still present for a few more days, Maki and his team know the importance of making sure patients' exposure to the elements is kept to an absolute minimum.

"We use extra blankets if we can, and we try and spend as little time outside as possible. We get the cot ready before we move the patient, we make sure we get from the house to the ambulance as quick as possible."

When responding to an emergency, Maki says firefighters and paramedics have extra gear on hand, including gloves and a fire hood, as well as a change of clothing in case of getting wet. One valuable piece of gear that is carried are double-layered coats that provide that element of warmth.