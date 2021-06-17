The free meal-kits are back this summer in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Summer Meal Program is back in Rochester!

The meal kit distribution happens at John Marshall High School on Wednesdays. The first week, they had more than 1,300 families sign up for it and the second week was similar.

The assistant coordinator with Student Nutrition Services at RPS, Angela Wuerflein, said this program isn't just for Rochester Public School students. They want to make sure no child goes hungry this summer. "These meal kits were something we started this past winter and we saw such a great response from the community. The community members, the families, were so happy to be able to get these. It helped a lot and helped their families," she explained. "We thought now that school is out and the meals are not being provided, breakfast and lunch for the school day, that some of these kids need to have access to these food items."

How it works is anyone with kids under the age of 18 can register to receive a meal kit. It comes with enough food to feed the child for up to five days. Wuerflein said even though this program was created during the pandemic to make sure children are fed while they aren't in school, it's not going to end when the pandemic ends. "We want to make sure that everyone has access to food. All of our situations are different," explained Wuerflein. "Come out and see us. We have fun. It does get busy, but ultimately, we need to make sure that food is available for all of our kids."

If you aren't able to make it John Marshall High School on Wednesdays, the Summer Meal Program does offer an everyday pick-up option. You can find a schedule of what schools have them available on Rochester Public Schools' Facebook page.

You must register to receive a meal kit beforehand.