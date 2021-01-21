The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine through the new Pilot Program is now underway

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Governor Tim Walz announced a new Pilot Program at nine different sites throughout the state to give the COVID-19 vaccine. Rochester is one of the nine, but because you have to schedule an appointment to get the vaccine, there won't be a specific location you can go to.

Right now, the vaccine will only be available to people over the age of 65, Pre-K through 12th grade educators and childcare workers. The point of this Pilot Program is to learn how to best provide the vaccine once it becomes available to more of the public, meaning it's similar to a trial run. So the amount of doses is going to be limited.

Olmsted County Public Health Director, Graham Briggs, said the demand in the community far exceeds the supply that Olmsted County has available right now. "There's a local picture and a bigger picture that we're looking at with this sort of stuff," he said. "Knowing we're going the fastest we can I think with a very limited supply and not a lot of front end information coming on exactly what's gonna be available for us in the near future."

Briggs explained the tricky part is they won't know how many doses are being shipped to the county until it actually arrives. As of Tuesday, about 12% of the population in Olmsted County has received the first dose of the vaccine, that's over 18,000 people. Briggs said they have the staffing to provide the vaccine, they just need the doses. "We're also working with our partners out in the clinical side with Olmsted Medical Center and the Mayo Clinic on provider based vaccination so that you can go to your doctor to get vaccinated," he said. "Through Public Health, we've got the capacity to provide vaccination to a fairly large number of people weekly if we get vaccine delivered to us."

The vaccines will be given every Thursday, Friday and Saturday with registration opening on Tuesday.