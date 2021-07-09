The first day back for Thursdays Downtown proved to be a success

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursdays Downtown is officially back in action!

Hundreds of people gathered in Peace Plaza and along 1st Street and 3rd Avenue in downtown Rochester to check out the 80 vendors set up. With the arts and music festival being canceled last year because of the pandemic, there were a lot of unknowns with the return. Between the large crowds of people, dozens of vendors and live entertainment, the Med City looked like a summer day from before the pandemic.

KIMT News 3 spoke with some guests who were happy to just be with people in a social setting again. Kalli Marion even appreciating the new scenic changes of downtown. "I wanted to get out of the house and I just missed coming here in the summers really," she said. "And we were just walking down 1st here and we hadn't noticed the trees or the benches before. We just haven't seen all those changes, so that's pretty cool, too."

Kaitlyn Devries has been attending Thursdays Downtown for years now. She said she wasn't nervous to be around large crowds of people again. "It feels different. I haven't been around this many people in a while, but it's kind of exciting," she explained. "It's pretty invigorating and so many of the vendors, especially the restaurants and the breweries and things I haven't been to in so long. This is a really good way to kind of get back in. I feel like it's a reopening kind of."

There will be a total of ten Thursdays Downtown events, so if you missed it the first one, you'll have plenty more opportunities. The last one is September 9th.