The first annual Miracles and Heroes Holiday Party

Officers are bringing gifts to some of Mayo's youngest patients

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 9:12 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Many families inside Saint Mary’s hospital will spend the holidays in the hospital bed but some local bluecoats are doing their best jolly old St. Nicks in the wards at the hospital, thanks to a grant from Target.

Becky Friedrichs is spending her holiday with her six year old daughter who is battling seizures.
“There might be a possibility of surgery we're not really sure at this point. Nothing has been working to manage them effectively so trying to figure out what's going,” said the mother.

While they spend their time at the hospital they received a surprise from officers bearing gifts.

“Being able to spend time with them and know that not all of them get to go home for Christmas it's great to bring Christmas to them,” said officer Julie Claymon.

This the first annual Miracles and Heroes Holiday party.

