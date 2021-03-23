The fight for equality, Iowa's Meyer sounds off on NCAA Tournament bubble

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - March Madness is supposed to be the most exciting time of the year for college athletes. But that excitement has turned into a fight for equality.

It all start with a TikTok from Oregon's Sedona Price.

"For the NCAA March Madness, the biggest tournament in college basketball for women.. this is our weight room," she said.

The men's weight room in Indiana -- state of the art. The women's in Texas -- some dumbbells and yoga mats.

"It's really frustrating," Iowa sophomore and former Mason City star Megan Meyer said. "To get kind of overlooked by men and just not even thinking that we need a weight room it's just disappointing."

Meyer is competing in her first NCAA Tournament, a tournament that's receiving more attention off the court.

"This is the highest level of basketball for women to be playing in college and to get a weight room like that is just very demoralizing," she said. "I guess we need people to keep using their voices."

Price's post went viral on social media. Other pictures from the bubbles emerged, highlighting the disparities between food arangements and gift bags. The pictures caught the attention of NBA superstars Kyrie Irving and Steph Curry.

Days later, the NCAA constructed a new gym for its women's athletes. Meyer says the fight for equality is an ongoing battle.

"There's always the people in the comments who say like 'dunk a basketball' and we'll bring you a weight room', but it's those people who have never played sports," she said. "You see people like Kyrie Irving and Steph Curry like high level basketball players standing up for women and that just goes to show that people who know what's going on know how we should be treated."