The federal unemployment benefits are coming to an end

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Millions of people have been able to get back into the workplace, but there are also still millions of Americans without a job. After this Saturday, if that's you, you won't be getting those weekly $300 unemployment payments anymore.

After being extended several times throughout the pandemic, the federal benefits are coming to an end on September 4th.

As of June of this year, nearly nine million Americans are still jobless. However, the unemployment numbers have been improving over the last couple of months. But that doesn't mean the U.S. isn't bouncing back immediately like some economists initially hoped.

KIMT News 3's political analyst, Rayce Hardy, said if you're still out of a job come Saturday and you're struggling to make ends meet, you have a few different options to keep your head above water. "They're going to have to try to get a job if they don't have one," he explained. "They're going to have to rely on various organizations around their community, such as Salvation Army, churches, food shelves, things like that. Or they're going to have to dig into any savings they have."

Hardy said there are several reasons people are still unemployed. The benefits are way higher than the pay from a job, goods are more expensive and some parents are having a hard time finding child care. He explained he's not too sure what this will mean for the economy in the future. "Is this going to resolve in a decrease in demand spending? Which would be a drag on the economy," said Hardy. "And secondly, are people going to start using credit cards? Remember, a credit card is a loan."

Economists predict ending the unemployment benefits will push Americans to get back to work. They're not expected to be extended again. President Biden is continuing to ask Congress for unemployment insurance reform as part of the American Families Plan.