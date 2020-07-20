The eviction moratorium will soon be expiring for Minnesotans

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The housing director in Olmsted County is getting dozens of phone calls and emails everyday from people wondering what to do who can't make rent. If that includes you, here's some things you should know.

Dave Dunn said the eviction moratorium under Governor Walz's Peacetime Emergency gives tenants the right to not be evicted if they can't pay rent right now because of COVID-19. He explained not only does this order help those people out, but also the social service system by not bringing in large groups of homelessness. Dunn said if you can't pay your rent, work with your landlord because they need to understand you're actually trying to pay your rent.

However, some changes will be made to the moratorium soon. If you can't pay rent, you are still expected to take care of the property. "So our landlord hat, one of the things we're always concerned about are people who damage property or do illegal activities in property," explained Dunn. "So when those types of things occur, as very infrequent as they are, still having that tool of eviction in the tool bell is nice for a landlord to be able to maintain their asset." The eviction moratorium transitions on August 4th and that's when a landlord can evict someone for physical damage or safety and criminal issues.

Dunn says it could become even more of a problem in the next week or two for Minnesotans. There's a new concern he has for those struggling right now. "Now that that $600 unemployment benefit is going to end, we think we're going to see a huge increase here in the amount of people who can't pay their rent," Dunn explained.

If you're needing help paying your rent, Dunn recommends contacting your county housing authority.