The eviction moratorium will be expiring soon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The eviction moratorium that protects renters from being evicted will soon be expiring. An eviction moratorium gives tenants the right to not be evicted if they can't pay their rent right now because of COVID-19. For Iowans, it will expire on December 31st, but that's not the case for Minnesotans. The eviction moratorium is under Governor Tim Walz's Peacetime Emergency order and that is still ongoing.

The housing director in Olmsted County, Dave Dunn, said the Family Support and Assistance Department has helped out over 500 families in the county with rental assistance through the cares act, meaning there's a huge need to protect people from becoming homeless in our community. If you're behind on your rent because of the pandemic, the first thing you should do is reach out to your landlord and explain your situation. "The second thing to do is to look for some of these emergency assistance funds, but do it immediately because some of these funds are starting to run out and more of them will run out as we get closer to the end of the year," explained Dunn. "So it's very important for people right now to make outreach."

Dunn said this protection has kept many people from being homeless, but they're running into new challenges once the order expires. "The biggest fear that we have is that a lot of our funding sources are starting to go away at the conclusion of the use of cares funds," explained Dunn. "Right now, the federal government doesn't have any new programs in the works to replace that when it ends." If you recall, Governor Walz has extended this multiple times now and there's no talk of when the Peacetime Emergency will expire in Minnesota. So that means the eviction moratorium will continue on a month to month basis after December 31st.