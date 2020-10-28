The drive-thru flu vaccine clinic at Olmsted Medical Center won't be available for much longer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted Medical Center's drive-thru flu vaccine clinic has been open for 7 weeks now and the last day the clinic will be available is just right around the corner.

Just over 4,000 patients have gone through the drive-thru clinic, with the most in one day being 306 people. The manger of clinical operations for Olmsted Medical Center, Gregory Harris, explained their youngest patient to get the vaccine was just 7 months old, ranging all the way to the oldest at 98. Health officials are urging you to get the flu vaccine this year because the symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 are so similar.

While the CDC recommends getting the flu vaccine by the end of October, Harris said flu season in Minnesota usually peaks in late January, early February. "It takes about two weeks once you receive the vaccination for you to build the antibodies to that influenza," explained Harris. "So do plan a little bit earlier because it does take that long to build that within your body."

The entire process has been averaging about 10 minutes per patient. The drive-thru clinic is open Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.