The data is in for Iowa: Alcohol-related deaths reach record number in 2020, opioid-related deaths up 35 percent

Alcohol-related deaths in Iowa reached record levels in 2020 while the volume of meth being smuggled into the state remains near all-time highs.

In data released Tuesday by the state, it shows that during the pandemic substance abuse reached record numbers in some categories.

You can find a breakdown below:

Alcohol

Sales of alcoholic beverages remained strong in 2020, as alcohol-related deaths rose 26% to a record 836.

Nicotine/Tobacco/Vaping

Teen vaping of nicotine declined sharply over the last two years, from 27.5% of U.S. high school students in 2019 to 11.3% in 2021.

Marijuana/THC

Iowans’ past month use of marijuana ranks 3rd lowest in the U.S. among those 12+ (6.7%), and 9th lowest among youth 12-17 (5.71%).

Methamphetamine

Iowa meth labs numbered eight in 2020, the lowest level in over 20 years. Meanwhile, the volume and purity of meth smuggled from Mexico into Iowa remains at or near all-time highs, with law enforcement seizure amounts submitted to Iowa’s crime lab on pace to exceed 231,000 grams (513 pounds) in 2021.

Stimulant-related overdose deaths (159 in 2020) and the proportion of Iowans entering substance use disorder treatment primarily due to meth (23.7% in 2021) remain at or near record levels.

Cocaine

The proportion of Iowans entering substance use disorder treatment primarily due to cocaine remains relatively low (1.2% in 2021).

Though much less prevalent than meth, law enforcement cocaine seizure amounts submitted to the Iowa crime lab are on track to reach their highest level in six years (over 14,000 grams projected for 2021).

Opioids

Even as the number of prescription opioids dispensed to Iowans decreased for the fourth straight year, opioid-related overdose deaths increased 35% to 210 in 2020 vs. 2019.

And, just as the Iowa crime lab reports more fentanyl and fentanyl-combination submissions, fentanyl was implicated in 87% of Iowa’s opioid overdose deaths in the first half of 2021.

Life-saving naloxone administrations by Iowa EMS personnel rose 808%, from 304 in 2016 to 2,760 in 2020.

Polysubstance Use

Reports from behavioral health and law enforcement professionals indicate more Iowans are using multiple substances together or in succession (e.g., fentanyl and heroin). These accounts are substantiated by a new report on Methamphetamine Use in Iowa, indicating a 13% increase in meth-related polysubstance use over a recent eight-year period. Intentional or accidental, polysubstance use raises concerns about elevated health risks.